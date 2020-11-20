Coronavirus
Watch live: Gov. Jay Inslee to speak at 2:30 on Washington state COVID-19 economic relief
Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to address reporters in a virtual news conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday regarding the state’s response to COVID-19 and efforts to offer economic relief for individuals and businesses. This week, new restrictions went into effect for restaurants, retail, gyms, and other businesses in response to a surge in new cases of the virus.
Inslee will be joined by Lisa Brown, Director of the state Department of Commerce, David Schumacher, Director of the Office of Financial Management, and John Wiesman, secretary of the Department of Health.
