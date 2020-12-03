Thurston County reports 41 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 41 on Thursday, giving Thurston County 200 cases for the week and 3,389 to date.

Although Thursday’s 41 cases were lower than that reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, a clear pattern has yet to emerge on whether the latest statewide restrictions to curb the spread of the virus have made a difference.

Weekly cases here peaked at 389 last month, then fell to 334 the following week, but then rose again to 368 cases for the week of Nov. 23-29, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall cases here, 1,921 people have recovered or are recovering, 219 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 47 have died, including a man in his 60s on Wednesday. The county is also reporting 11 COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings. That’s down from 13 as of Nov. 29, county health data show.

The percentage of positive tests over one week also inched higher to 7.5 percent from 7.4 percent.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 286 new cases and two deaths: A man in his 70s from Puyallup and a woman in her 50s from Tacoma. The Tacoma woman had underlying health conditions. The county has now reported 17,226 cases and 246 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 31 cases and no new deaths for a total of 1,304 cases and 18 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced six new cases Tuesday night, giving the county 1,037 with 17 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 18 additional cases on Thursday for a total of 856 with 11 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 2,095 new cases and 50 deaths on Thursday. The state has now reported 172,437 cases and 2,900 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 14 million cases have been reported with more than 275,000 deaths as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Wednesday was the U.S.’s single-worst daily death toll since the pandemic began, breaking a record set April 15; COVID-19 hospitalizations also hit an all-time high.

Globally, nearly 65 million cases have been reported and 1.5 million people have died as of Thursday, the data show.