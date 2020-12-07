More than 100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thurston County on Monday

Thurston County broke another virus milestone on Monday, with 104 new cases of COVID-19 reported.

The previous one-day high occurred on Nov. 13, when the county declared 88 new cases.

Sunday capped a week where the county added 314 total cases. The past four weeks have all seen case totals over 300, topping out at 389, according to data from the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Department.

Monday’s cases put the county’s running total at 3,607. Of those, 2,130 have recovered or are recovering, 228 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 12 in the past week, and 49 have died, including three in the past week, county data show.

The county is reporting 11 ongoing outbreaks in congregate care centers, the same as yesterday.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 108 new cases and four deaths on Monday. The county has now reported 17,805 cases and 251 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 78 new cases on Monday a total of 1,484 cases and 18 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 115 new cases Sunday night giving the county 1,225 with 17 deaths. The massive case increase is due to an outbreak of the virus, but the county health department says they will not disclose the location of an outbreak “unless we believe the public was exposed.”

▪ Mason County last reported data on Friday, when there were 869 cases and 11 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 177,447 cases and 2,925 deaths as of Sunday.

In the U.S., more than 14.9 million cases have been reported with more than 283,000 deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, nearly 67.4 million cases have been reported and 1.5 million people have died as of Monday, the data show.