Watch: WA Gov. Inslee to speak Tuesday about state’s COVID-19 response, economic relief

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has a virtual news conference scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10:30 a.m. to talk about Washington state’s response to COVID-19 and economic relief.

Lisa Brown, the director of the Department of Commerce; David Schumacher, the director of the Office of Financial Management; and Secretary of Health John Wiesman are scheduled to join him on the call.

The news conference will be livestreamed by TVW.