Washington Gov. Inslee extends COVID-19 restrictions through early January

Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced a three-week extension of current restrictions that have eliminated indoor dining at restaurants and bars, closed gyms to indoor activity, and limited occupancy at retail stores.

Inslee introduced the measures in mid-November in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that has not subsided. Originally slated to last through Dec. 14, the extension will keep the same restrictions in place through Jan. 4.

The governor made the announcement at a virtual news conference Tuesday morning, where he also announced $50 million in new economic relief for businesses. That funding comes in addition to the $135 million relief package announced last month.

Industry groups have lobbied Inslee to reconsider the restrictions, which touch a range of industries. However, Inslee has not altered the measures and the same restrictions will continue to apply, according to governor’s office spokesperson Tara Lee.

As of Monday, Washington state had reported 184,404 cases due to the illness caused by the coronavirus and 2,941 deaths.

Reminder: What’s in the rules

Under the restrictions, indoor social gatherings with people outside one’s household are prohibited, and outdoor gatherings should include five or fewer people from outside the household. However, people can gather inside if they all quarantine for 14 days before or seven days with a negative test no more than two days before they gather.

Restaurants and bars can’t offer indoor service, but can offer to-go orders. Outdoor dining is allowed with up to five people per table. Retail stores are limited to 25% capacity inside, and common seating areas must be closed.

Religious services are limited to either 25% occupancy inside or fewer than 200 people, whichever is smaller. Soloists can perform, but not choirs, bands, or ensembles. Facial coverings are required for the congregation members, who aren’t allowed to sing. Guidance released Dec. 2 clarified that religious services can be held outdoors with up to 200 people, regardless of location, if social distancing guidelines are followed and face coverings worn.

Gyms and fitness facilities are closed to indoor activity, as are movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling centers.

Real estate open houses aren’t allowed, and neither are wedding and funeral receptions — ceremonies are allowed, though, with 30 guests or fewer.

A full list of the restrictions is available here: https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/proclamations/COVID%2019%20November%20Statewide%20Restrictions.pdf.