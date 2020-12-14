Thurston County adds 50 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Thurston County reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Last week the county added 435 COVID-19 cases, a new weekly high and a sign that recent statewide restrictions aren’t curbing the spread here. Those restrictions were recently extended.

The county now has 3,988 total cases. Of those, 247 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 19 in the past week, and 49 have died.

The county also is reporting 14 COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings. As of Dec. 6, 11 of the 14 outbreaks were identified at four nursing homes, three assisted living facilities, three supported living facilities and one adult family home.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Sunday announced 194 new cases and no new deaths. The county has now reported 21,254 cases and 259 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 14 news cases on Monday for a total of 1,668 cases and 18 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 67 new cases Thursday night, giving the county 1,418 with 17 deaths.

▪ Mason County last reported data on Friday, when they had 971 cases with 11 deaths.

Around the nation, state and world

The state Department of Health has reported 203,797 cases and 2,918 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., more than 16.4 million cases had been reported with more than 300,000 deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. During the last two weeks, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in the U.S., outpacing heart disease and cancer, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Globally, 72.6 million cases had been reported and 1.61 million people had died as of Monday, the data show.