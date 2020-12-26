Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Saturday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 2,625 from Friday. DOH did not report statistics on the Christmas holiday and does not report deaths on weekends.

DOH said up to 200 cases reported Saturday may be duplicates.

Pierce County reported 156 cases Saturday and no new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 281 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 236,719 cases and 3,184 deaths. The case total includes 8,924 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

One hundred and ten people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Dec. 7, the most recent date with complete data. Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were 116 in mid-December.

The most recent statistics show about 13.7% (1,200) of all staffed adult acute care hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. In the state’s intensive care units, 19.9% (243) of staffed adult beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Testing

On Dec. 15, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 28,055 specimens were collected statewide, with 9% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 9.7%. More than 3.7 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 60,693 cases and 976 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 24,817. Snohomish County has the second-highest deaths at 347.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 24.1 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period is 57.6 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California has the highest rate in the United States, at 100.5. Hawaii is the lowest, at 9.

Vaccine

More than 30,000 high-risk health care workers have been vaccinated in Washington, according to DOH.

This week, 44,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 127,900 of the Moderna vaccine were received in the state and allocated to 220 sites in 37 counties.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 18.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 331,689 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Saturday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 80 million.