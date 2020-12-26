The Olympian Logo
Thurston County COVID-19 cases rise by 51 Saturday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County increased by 51 on Saturday, giving the county a total of 4,595 since March.

Of the overall total, the county considers 3,700 people recovered or recovering; 278 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 52 have died.

Data on the recovered/recovering and the number of hospitalized has only recently been updated due to reporting delays from the state Department of Health, a county spokesperson said earlier this week.

Covid-19 tests in Thurston County have shown a 5.9% positive rate over the past week. A total of 96,562 tests have been conducted in the county.

In the region

Pierce County has had 24,817 cases and 315 deaths as of Friday.

Lewis County has had 2,268 cases and 24 deaths as of Friday.

Grays Harbor County has had 2,069 cases and 20 deaths as of Friday.

Mason County has had 1,388 cases and 14 deaths as of Friday.

