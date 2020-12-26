Thurston County COVID-19 cases rise by 51 Saturday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County increased by 51 on Saturday, giving the county a total of 4,595 since March.

Of the overall total, the county considers 3,700 people recovered or recovering; 278 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 52 have died.

Data on the recovered/recovering and the number of hospitalized has only recently been updated due to reporting delays from the state Department of Health, a county spokesperson said earlier this week.

Covid-19 tests in Thurston County have shown a 5.9% positive rate over the past week. A total of 96,562 tests have been conducted in the county.

In the region

▪ Pierce County has had 24,817 cases and 315 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County has had 2,268 cases and 24 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Grays Harbor County has had 2,069 cases and 20 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Mason County has had 1,388 cases and 14 deaths as of Friday.