COVID-19 cases rise by 38 Sunday in Thurston County

Thurston County added 38 COVID-19 cases Sunday but no new deaths due to the virus.

In all, the county has seen 4,633 COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths since March, with 278 hospitalized at some point in their illness and 3,700 recovered or recovering, according to the latest data from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. The county does not report deaths over the weekend.

Over the past week, from Dec. 20 to 26, there have been 316 cases with 31 hospitalizations and three deaths. Additionally, the county reported that 5.9% of COVID-19 test results have come back positive in the past two weeks.

The county also reported nine ongoing outbreaks in congregate care settings.

In the region

▪ Pierce County added 148 cases and no new deaths Sunday for a total of 24,468 cases and 281 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported eight cases and no new deaths Sunday, giving it a total of 2,033 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added 21 cases Tuesday when it last reported numbers. In all, the county has seen 1,697 cases and 21 deaths as of Dec. 22.

▪ Mason County has had 1,139 cases and 14 deaths as of Wednesday.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that there have been 236,719 confirmed and probable cases and 3,184 deaths as of Friday night. The state does not provide updated counts of deaths attributed to COVID-19 on the weekends.

In the U.S., over 19.1 million cases have been reported as of Sunday with more than 333,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 80.7 million cases had been reported and 1.76 million people had died as of Sunday, the data show.