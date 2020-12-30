Gov. Inslee extends COVID-19 restrictions for one week

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) AP

Gov. Jay Inslee has extended for one week the statewide restrictions he imposed Nov. 15, part of his “Stay Safe–Stay Healthy” proclamation.

The statewide restrictions would have expired Monday, Jan. 4, but now will expire on Jan. 11. No changes were made in the proclamation aside from the expiration date.

“Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity,” Inslee said in a news release from his office. The governor did not convene a news conference to announce the extension.

“We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our healthcare system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”

The news release says an updated reopening plan is being developed to provide a pathway for businesses and workers impacted by this order to reopen safely. The updated plan will be released next week.