Third Aberdeen inmate dies from COVID-19, DOC says

A third Stafford Creek Corrections Center inmate has died from COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Sunday.

The inmate contracted the virus at the corrections center in Aberdeen, but died at an area health care facility on Saturday.

Stafford Creek has had 661 new COVID-19 cases among inmates in the last 30 days and 1,035 to date, according to a DOC bulletin released Friday. Stafford Creek and Airway Heights near Spokane have had the most cases in the state corrections system.

The corrections center has the capacity for 1,942 inmates and a current population of 1,830, according to DOC.

As a result of the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases and the associated quarantined cases that go with them, the facility has restricted movement among inmates since Dec. 5 to limit the potential exposure to COVID-19.

