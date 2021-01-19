Thurston County adds 21 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Thurston County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Tuesday as vaccine eligibility expands.

The county has seen 5,850 cases and 61 deaths since the first case was reported in March 2020, according to the latest data from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. In all, the data show 326 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness and 4,687 have recovered or are recovering.

Additionally, 10% of COVID-19 tests have returned positive results over the last week, a higher percentage than the previous week.

To date, there have been 42 outbreaks at congregate care facilities. The health department is currently investigating six such outbreaks including one that occurred at the Thurston County jail last week, said director Schelli Slaughter at an county board of commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.

The outbreak at the correctional facility involved three employees and eight inmates who tested positive, according to the health department. Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza confirmed the outbreak Friday and said he too tested positive.

The department previously announced it would conduct another round of testing at the facility on Tuesday.

Slaughter said 90% of beds in Thurston County hospitals are occupied with 16% occupied by COVID-19 patients. She added 20% of intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Regarding the status of Thurston County in state-wide reopening plan, Schelli said the region including the county saw some improvement on four key data points released by the state Friday. She said COVID-19 case rates are decreasing and hospital admission rates are flattening overall, but cautioned that this data is one to two weeks old.

Despite the improvement, Thurston County remains in Phase 1 along with Lewis, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties in the greater West region. Data released Friday indicates the West region is meeting 3 of 4 metrics after meeting just 1 of 4 on Jan. 8. No other region moved into Phase 2.

On the topic of vaccines, Schelli said authorized Thurston County facilities have received 9,450 vaccine doses and 5,388 Thurston County residents have started to be vaccinated as of last week Schelli added county residents who have been vaccinated may have gotten the vaccine outside the county and the department is working to refine these numbers.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday the state would expand who is eligible for a vaccine in Phase 1B of the plan, meaning anyone over 65 or people over 50 living in multi-generational households are eligible for the vaccine.

Schelli clarified that those living in multi-generational households only includes people over 50 that are living with and caring for kinship. It does not include healthy parents over 50 caring for their own child. Those who are unsure of what phase they fit into can verify their eligibility through an online form created by the state called findyourphasewa.org.

The Olympian has also compiled a list of authorized facilities where those who are eligible can make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Tuesday announced 177 new cases and five new deaths. The county has reported 30,264 cases and 365 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County had 2,737 confirmed and probable cases as of Tuesday with 28 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 12 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 2,638 cases and 31 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported a total of 1,496 with 18 deaths Tuesday.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 604 cases with eight deaths Tuesday.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health reported 291,989 confirmed and probable cases and 3,940 deaths.

In the U.S., 24.2 million cases had been reported as of Tuesday with more than 401,200 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, over 96 million cases had been reported and more than 2 million people had died as of Tuesday, the data show.