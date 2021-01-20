Here’s how you can schedule your COVID-19 vaccine this week

Eligible Thurston County residents can now sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at local clinics that will run from Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 21-23.

The clinics will administer vaccines to those who quality under Phase 1A or Phase 1B Tier 1 of the statewide vaccine roll-out plan, according to news releases from Providence Southwest Washington and Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

“We know many more people are now eligible and seeking locations to get the vaccine,” said department director Schelli Slaughter. “We are excited to help connect those who qualify now to available vaccine and we are grateful to our partner providers for their incredible work in standing up clinics so quickly.”

The state moved into Phase 1B on Monday and also expanded who is eligible in that phase. All people 65 or older and people 50 years or older who live in multi-generational households can start receiving the vaccine now.

However, the county clarified that those living in multi-generational households only means people over 50 that are living with and caring for children who are not their own. It does not include healthy parents over 50 caring for their own child.

To make an appointment, those eligible must fill out a form on the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 website. Those who meet the requirements will then receive a link to schedule an appointment via email, according to the county release.

No appointments can be made over the phone and walk-ins will not be accepted, according to the Providence release — which leaves out some people 65 and older.

This three-day program was quickly put together in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s Monday directive that providers must use all stored vaccinations by Sunday, Jan. 24, said county spokesperson Magen Johnson.

Due to this timeline, the county was unable to set up the option for making appointments over the phone, Johnson said. However, she said the county will consider making the appointment process more flexible in the future.

Supply is limited so doses will only be administered by appointment on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the release. There are 2,360 total appointment slots available over three days. Once capacity is met, the form will be removed from the county website, the release read.

Those who attend an appointment must show their identification card upon arrival, according to the release, and schedule a follow-up appointment for their second dose.

The clinics also are intended to help vaccinate any remaining people in Phase 1A, according to the releases. This group includes workers in health-care settings, medical first responders and residents and staff in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The county also announced this will be the final week it provides vouchers to those who are eligible in Phase 1A for the COVID-19 vaccine. Such vouchers are intended to help eligible people find a provider if they are not already affiliated with one.

“It is imperative for people in Phase 1A to get their COVID-19 vaccine now,” said health officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek. “We want those with the highest risk to get their vaccine early. If you haven’t already received your shot, we can help connect you with a provider.”

Those looking for a vaccine also can verify their eligibility and find providers through the FindYourPhaseWA.org tool created by the state Department of Health.

More appointments will be become available as supply increases and the state moves through the vaccination phases, according to the Providence release. So far, Providence Southwest Washington has vaccinated over 6,000 healthcare workers and first responders, the release read.

People need to continue wearing masks, social distancing and taking cleaning and hygiene precautions, said Kevin Caserta, Chief Medical Officer at Providence Southwest Washington, in the release.

“Information will be updated as vaccine is made available,” Caserta said. “We are optimistic that this vaccine is our first step in healing our community and country. Together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”