Watch live: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on COVID-19, rental and business assistance at 2:30

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference Thursday, Feb. 11, at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response. The update will cover rental assistance, business assistance and vaccine distribution, according to a press advisory.

Planning to join the governor Thursday afternoon are Lisa Brown, director of the Department of Commerce; David Schumacher, director of the Office of Financial Management; Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID-19 response at the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

The press conference was streamed live by TVW. We will provide the feed below when it becomes available.