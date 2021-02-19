Thurston County adds 43 more COVID-19 cases, pushing local cases beyond 7,000

Thurston County health officials reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the county’s total cases past 7,000 since the pandemic began.

The good news: Of the COVID-19 tests taken in the past week, just 5 percent came back positive, about half the rate of January.

So far this week the county has reported 149 cases, bringing its total cases to 7,010. Of that total, 6,402 are considered recovered or recovering, 337 were hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 64 people have died.

Right now, Thurston County’s case rate is 163.1 cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, significantly below the rate of 200 health officials are using as a threshold for school districts to run in-person classes. Thurston County districts have set dates for elementary children to return to school.

State officials report that 36,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Thurston County.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 113 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Friday, a woman in her 50s from Tacoma and a man in his 40s from Parkland. The new data brings its totals to 35,261 cases and 440 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 11 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 3,244 confirmed and probable cases and 45 deaths.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services Lewis reported three additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total cases to 3,169 with 42 deaths. Its new cases were two people in their 30s and one person in their 50s.

▪ Mason County reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,667 cases with 23 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported a total of 700 confirmed and probable cases with nine deaths as of Wednesday.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health reported 983 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths Friday. Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 332,904 cases and 4,822 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 27.9 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 495,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. California has surpassed New York as the state with the most people killed by COVID-19, at more than 48,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Globally, more than 110.6 million cases had been reported and 2.45 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.