Thurston County adds 15 COVID-19 cases Monday

Thurston County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s total up to 7,080.

Last week’s total was 204 cases, slightly higher than the previous week’s 191 but still continuing the downward trend which began in late January.

Of the total, 6,402 people are considered to be recovered or recovering, while 339 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including two in the past week), and 64 have died (including one in the past week).

The percent of positive tests in the past week is 4.9%, and the county is reporting eight outbreaks.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County reported 103 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Monday. The new data brings its totals to 35,692 cases and 447 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 3,270 confirmed and probable cases and 45 deaths as of Monday morning.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 3,193 cases and 42 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Mason County reported six new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 1,673 cases with 23 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported a total of 699 confirmed and probable cases with nine deaths as of Saturday.

IN THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 333,962 cases and 4,857 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., more than 28.1 million cases have been reported as of Monday with more than 500,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. California has surpassed New York as the state with the most people killed by COVID-19, at more than 49,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Globally, more than 111 million cases have been reported and 2.47 million people have died as of Monday.