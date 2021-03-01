Seven new COVID-19 cases in Thurston County on Monday

A mask wearing donut character printed on several signs posted at the Spudnut Shop in the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland remind customers to wear a mask when entering the popular donuts store during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tri-City Herald

Thurston County reported the death of a man in his 60s due to COVID-19 on Monday, marking the 67th life lost to the virus since the pandemic began. The county also reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Those new cases brings last week’s total to 177, continuing the downward trend in transmission that began in late January. The previous week’s total was 204, and the week before that was 191.

The county has now recorded 7,257 total cases. Of those, 6,794 people are considered recovered or recovering, while 340 have been hospitalized, and 67 have died (including 3 in the past week).

The percent of positive cases is now down to 3.5% over the past week, and the county is reporting four outbreaks.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Monday. The new data brings its totals to 36,428 cases and 466 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 3,348 confirmed and probable cases and 45 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services added 13 new cases on Monday. In all, the county has reported 3,242 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 1,687 cases with 23 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported a total of 762 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Monday. According to a press release sent out on Monday, there was a “high possibility of exposure” for attendees of a Feb. 19 memorial service at the Raymond Eagles lodge in Raymond, WA.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 339,773 cases and 4,956 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., more than 28.6 million cases have been reported as of Sunday with more than 514,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 114 million cases have been reported and 2.5 million people have died as of Monday.