Thurston County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 16 more cases on Thursday

A woman in her 70s has died and 16 more cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday by Thurston County health officials.

The woman’s death now gives the county a total of 73 deaths tied to the virus in the past year.

Thursday’s 16 cases were a woman in her 80s, three women in their 50s, three people in their 30s, four people in their 20s and five 19 or younger, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus and 344, including two in the past seven days, have been hospitalized at some point during their treatment. The county is now reporting three COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings, which is down from four on Wednesday.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 population in the county over the previous two weeks also continues to fall, finally dipping below 100 to 94.5, according to state Department of Health data.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County reported 95 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Thursday. In all, the county has reported 37,778 cases and 496 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 3,464 confirmed and probable cases and 56 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. In all, the county has reported 3,333 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 1,754 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 816 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to a Pacific County emergency management agency news release.

IN THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 352,907 cases and 5,168 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 29.6 million cases have been reported as of Thursday with more than 539,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 121 million cases have been reported and more than 2.68 million people have died as of Thursday.