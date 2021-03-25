Thurston County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Thurston County reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, giving the county 60 cases for the week so far and 7,676 to date.

The 16 cases were a man and woman in their 70s, a woman in her 60s, three people in their 50s, two in their 30s, four in their 20s and four 19 and younger, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Those 19 and younger account for 1,254 cases, or 16 percent of the overall total, the county health data show.

Of the overall total, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 76 have died.

The county is now reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings, which is down from three on Wednesday.

In the past week, 2.7 % of COVID-19 tests in Thurston County came back positive.

More than 102,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Thurston County.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 116 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Thursday. In all, the county has reported 38,481 cases and 502 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,524 confirmed and probable cases and 57 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,356 cases and 51 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Mason County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,771 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 823 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 358,606 cases and 5,213 deaths.

In the U.S., 30.1 million cases had been reported as of Friday with nearly 548,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 125.8 million cases had been reported and 2.76 million people had died as of Friday.