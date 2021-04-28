Thurston County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, increasing total to 8,642

Thurston County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but don’t be fooled by the low number because cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, county health data show.

Over the past two weeks, 200 or more cases were reported in the county, a level not seen since 219 cases were added in mid-February, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Here’s another comparison: Five days ago the rate of new cases per 100,000 population here was 151.5. Now, it has climbed to 173.2, according to the state Department of Health.

“We are still looking at potential causes, but we do know some people who have been newly diagnosed have traveled, some have been exposed to COVID-19 by friends and family, and still others were exposed in the workplace,” said county Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek in a recent letter to the community.

Wednesday’s 11 cases increased the overall total to date to 8,642 cases. Of those, 7,879 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 492 have been hospitalized, including 11 in the past week, and have 78 have died.

There currently are four COVID-19 outbreaks at an adult family home, a nursing home, one congregate housing and one supported living situation.

The lastest data shows that 6% of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive.

More than 197,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Thurston County, according to state Department of Health data.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 196 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Wednesday, bringing its totals to 43,911 cases and 529 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 3,754 confirmed and probable cases and 63 deaths as of Tuesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 3,608 confirmed cases and 60 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Mason County reported four new cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 1,990 cases with 30 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 400,149 COVID-19 cases and 5,474 deaths as of Wednesday.

In the U.S., 32.3 million cases had been reported as of Thursday with nearly 575,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 150 million cases had been reported as of Thursday with 3.16 million deaths.