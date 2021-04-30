Thurston County adds 56 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Thurston County Public Health department reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the new total to 8,784.

That comes after 86 new cases and two deaths were reported on Thursday, the highest daily total in recent weeks (the daily record, which was reported in early January, is 133 cases).

The percent of positive tests over the past week was 6.7%, more than double what it was in previous weeks.

Of the total cases, 8,128 people have recovered or are recovering, while 536 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 80 have died.

For those paying attention, the county reported 492 hospitalization on Thursday. That number spike is due to a state-level records reconciliation, the health department wrote on facebook.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County confirmed 188 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Friday, bringing its totals to 44,252 cases and 531 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 3,787 confirmed and probable cases and 63 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 3,627 confirmed cases and 60 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Mason County reported seven new cases and no new deaths on Thursday, for a total of 1,997 cases with 30 deaths.

IN THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 401,718 COVID-19 cases and 5,487 deaths as of Friday.

In the U.S., 32.3 million cases have been reported as of Thursday with more than 575,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 150 million cases have been reported as of Thursday with 3.17 million deaths.