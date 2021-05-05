Thurston County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 27 more cases on Wednesday

Two women have died and 27 more COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The two new deaths — a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 60s — increased the overall number of deaths among county residents to 83, the data show.

Wednesday’s new cases give the county 69 cases for the week so far. Cases have been rising in recent weeks, including last week when the county reported 318 cases, the highest one-week total since mid-January.

Monthly cases peaked in December at 1,645, then fell to a low of 589 in March, county data show. But in April, cases rose again to 981.

The overall number of cases in the county to date is 8,996. Of those, 8,128 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus and 539 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at an adult family home, a nursing home, congregate housing and supported living, and is reporting three outbreaks at area schools: Olympia School District has had two outbreaks this month, while Yelm Community Schools has had one.

The county defines an outbreak at a non-health care facility like this: “Two or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases with at least one case classified as confirmed, and at least two of the cases have symptom onset dates within 14 days of each other, and plausible epidemiological evidence of transmission in a shared location other than a household is observed.”

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Wednesday, bringing its totals to 45,215 cases and 535 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,849 confirmed and probable cases and 63 deaths as of Tuesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 3,691 confirmed cases and 60 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Mason County reported five new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 2,033 cases with 31 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 409,933 COVID-19 cases and 5,539 deaths as of Wednesday. Arkansas has now logged more COVID-19 deaths than Washington, so Washington state now ranks 31st among the states for deaths attributed to the virus, despite having the 13th ranked population.

In the U.S., 32.6 million cases had been reported as of Thursday with 580,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 155.5 million cases had been reported as of Thursday with 3.25 million deaths.