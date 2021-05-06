Thurston reports another COVID-19 death and 54 cases, pushing county past 9,000 cases

Thurston County reported one new death and 54 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the overall total to 9,050.

A woman in her 50s has died, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. It’s the fourth death in the past seven days, the data show.

So far this week the county has added 170 new cases. The percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive over one week stands at 6.6%.

Of the county’s total number of cases, 8,128 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 539 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and now 84 have died.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

Nearly 209,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Thurston County, according to state Department of Health data.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 192 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Thursday, bringing its totals to 45,407 cases and 535 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 3,860 confirmed and probable cases and 63 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 3,711 confirmed cases and 60 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Mason County reported four new cases on Thursday, for a total of 2,037 cases with 31 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 411,075 COVID-19 cases and 5,553 deaths as of Thursday.

In the U.S., 32.6 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 580,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 156.3 million people had contracted the virus and more than 3.26 million had died as of Friday, the data show.