Thurston County reports 90th COVID-19 death and 45 more cases on Wednesday

A woman in her 80s became the 90th person to die from COVID-19 and 45 more cases were announced Wednesday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The new cases give the county 68 so far this week. It follows two weeks in which 300 or more cases were reported for the first time since early January.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the past week remains elevated at 8.8 percent, the county health data show.

Wednesday’s cases give the county an overall total of 9,296 since the pandemic began. Of those, 8,389 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 546 have been hospitalized, and 90 have died, including seven in the past seven days.

The seven were a man in his 80s, three women in their 80s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 40s, the data show.

The county is once again reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks, up from three earlier in the week, at area congregate care settings.

And now three school districts are reporting outbreaks for May. Olympia and Yelm Community Schools previously reported outbreaks and now Tenino School District has reported an outbreak for the month, the data show.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 162 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing its totals to 46,330 cases and 549 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 3,979 confirmed and probable cases and 65 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 3,766 confirmed cases and 60 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Mason County reported nine new cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,084 cases with 31 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 418,020 COVID-19 cases and 5,614 deaths as of Wednesday.

In the U.S., more than 32.8 million cases have been reported as of Thursday with over 584,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. California has lost the most residents to COVID-19: more than 62,500 as of Thursday.

Globally, 160.7 million people had contracted the virus and more than 3.33 million had died as of Thursday, the data show.