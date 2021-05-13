Here’s where you can get your children 12 or older vaccinated in Thurston County

Children as young as 12 can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Thurston County.

The Washington state Department of Health expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone 12 or older Wednesday night and the county updated its guidance Thursday morning.

“We are very pleased that teens can now be vaccinated,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news release. “We have seen an increase in cases among this age group, and we can now make sure they are protected with the vaccine. This will further help us bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This expansion only applies to the Pfizer vaccine. Two other available vaccine brands — Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are still not authorized for people younger than 18. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization amendment to expand the Pfizer vaccine to this age group on Monday.

On Wednesday, an advisory committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup recommended the expansion as well. The workgroup includes scientists who reviewed the FDA’s decision on behalf of California, Washington, Oregon and Nevada.

In a news release, Washington state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah encouraged younger residents to get vaccinated, saying it can give parents and families peace of mind.

“It is the best step we can take as parents to ensure our kids remain in the classroom, can safely spend time with friends, and take part in sports and extracurricular activities,” Shah said. “Research continues to show this vaccine is safe and I am thrilled it is now an option for parents and their young teens.”

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine has been available to people 16 and older since December. In March, Pfizer conducted a vaccine trial and found their vaccine to be 100% effective in those as young as 12, according to the news release.

Fewer children have fallen ill to COVID-19 than adults and those that have been infected have generally experienced mild symptoms or none, the news release says. Yet, children can still spread the virus to others, and some may be at risk of severe symptoms.

“Some children can get severely ill and may require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breath,” the release says. “In rare cases, children can die.”

Children who get vaccinated generally experience the same types of side effects as adults, including a sore arm, fatigue or headache.

Currently, about 43% of all Thurston County residents have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and about 33.7% of residents are now fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Vaccine demand in Thurston County has generally slowed in recent weeks, although the county did see an uptick in demand last week when they removed appointment requirements.

During a Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Public Health and Social Services director Schelli Slaughter said her staff will be working with local schools, pediatricians and communities to increase vaccine availability for children.

When Commissioner Gary Edwards asked if Slaughter would vaccinate her younger children, she replied “absolutely.”

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is offering Pfizer doses at their mass vaccination events this weekend and early next week. Minors need parent or guardian consent to receive the vaccine.

On Friday, May 14 between 8 a.m. and noon, PHSS is hosting a drive-through Pfizer clinic at Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey.

On Sunday, May 16, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., PHSS is hosting a drive-through Pfizer clinic at the fairgrounds.

On Tuesday, May 18 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. PHSS is hosting a drive-through Pfizer clinic at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia.

The county also is offering Moderna doses on separate days, but these doses are only available to those 18 and older.

On Saturday, May 15, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., PHSS is hosting a drive-through Moderna clinic at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey.

On Monday, May 17, between noon and 8 p.m., PHSS is hosting a drive-through Moderna clinic at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia.

No appointments are required at any of these events, although people are encouraged to pre-register through the PrepMod website. Though these events are labeled as drive-throughs, pedestrians, bicyclists, public transit, and motorcycles are welcome too.

Residents also can find appointments at local providers, including pharmacies, by visiting the state’s Vaccine Locator website. Some supermarket pharmacies also are taking walk-ins for vaccines.

Those with difficulties scheduling appointments online can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services line at 360-867-2610. Information for Spanish-speakers is available at these numbers as well.

Volunteers are still needed to staff clinics. People interested in volunteering at PHSS vaccine events can sign up through the United Way of Thurston County website. Anyone with questions or concerns about volunteering can call 360-943-2773.