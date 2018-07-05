Dispute over computer and cell phone led to man's shooting death in Lacey

A dispute over an iPad and cell phone led to the shooting death of a 28-year-old Olympia man early Tuesday, according to Thurston County Superior Court documents released Thursday.

The man who died was later identified as Bishop F. McKinney by the Thurston County Coroner.

Charging documents give the following account:

About 3 am. Tuesday, Lacey police responded to a 911 call in the 4900 block of Cottage Lane Southeast after a report of a fight. Once they arrived they found three people at the residence, including McKinney, who was lying face up on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Lacey police and Lacey Fire District 3 medics attempted to revive the man, but he died at the scene.

Two other people at the residence, a man and woman, were later questioned by police. The 24-year-old man said he and McKinney had gotten into a fight, then struggled over a gun that the man said was McKinney's.

The dispute, according to Lacey police, was over an iPad and cell phone.

The 24-year-old said he shot McKinney but only in self-defense.

He was later arrested for murder in the second degree and possession of heroin. The 24-year-old man is set to appear in Thurston County Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.