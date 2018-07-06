After theft, Rochester business is once again flying an American flag: 'It was a proud moment'

After an American flag was stolen from outside a Rochester business last month, community members stepped up to get a flag flying there once again.

“It was a proud moment,” said Tracy Smaciarz, president of Heritage Meats in Rochester.

The old flag, which was valued at $400, had been displayed in the front of Heritage Meats on U.S. Highway 12 for years until it was stolen June 16. Surveillance video shows two people walking up to the flagpole, taking the flag down and walking off.

Smaciarz said he reported the theft to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office but as of Friday, the thieves had not been found.

Smaciarz took to social media for help. He posted on a local Facebook page about the stolen flag and got more than 300 comments and likes.

The story reached Capital City Cannabis Company in Rochester, which ended up donating a new flag. Smaciarz then asked the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority for help stringing up the flag.

Courtesy photo Tracy Smaciarz

By Tuesday, the Stars and Stripes were once again flying at Heritage Meats.

“Heritage Meats has been a long-standing member of the community,” said Capt. Lanette Dyer of the fire authority. “We all live here where we work. It’s just what we do.”

Heritage Meats is a family-owned butcher and meat processor with about 16 employees, making it one of the larger private employers in Rochester.

Despite the theft, Smaciarz said he has no plans to take the new flag down at night. However, the hitch that secures the flag has been raised from 4 to 12 feet.





“If somebody wants to steal it, they’re going to have to use a ladder,” he said with a laugh.