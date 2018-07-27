Northbound I-5 partially blocked in Lacey, traffic stalled in both directions

A collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Lacey was blocking the left lane Friday morning, and stalled traffic in both directions.
The collision occurred just after 9:15 a.m. near Martin Way East. Traffic cameras show two vehicles on the shoulder that appear to have broken through the barrier fence.
Travel times northbound from Olympia to Tacoma jumped to 44 minutes by 9:45 a.m., while southbound travel times were about 42 minutes.
This is the second collision this week on the Martin Way curve that has sent vehicles through the barrier. Traffic was slowed in both directions for more than two hours Tuesday while crews repaired the fence after a similar crash.
This story will be updated.
