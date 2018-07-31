Coroner IDs body found in Tumwater, man killed in car crash

A man who accidentally electrocuted himself, and another man who died after driving into a tree, were identified Tuesday by the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

A man’s body was found Sunday morning on the former Olympia brewery property at Custer Way and Boston Street near an area marked “high voltage.”

That man was identified as Benjamin O. Edmonson, 37, of Olympia, said Coroner Gary Warnock. The man electrocuted himself, Warnock confirmed, and said his manner of death was accidental.

Hours later, a man drove eastbound on North Street Southeast at Cain Road Southeast, and crashed through a wooden fence, a chain link fence and finally crashed into a tree. His vehicle came to rest at a 45-degree angle.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

That man was identified as David B. Campbell, 56, of Olympia, Warnock said. His death was caused by liver lacerations due to blunt force trauma to the abdomen, he said.