‘It was an honor to serve,’ says Lacey Police Chief Dusty Pierpoint

After more than 30 years with the Lacey Police Department, Chief Dusty Pierpoint is about to get into a patrol car one more time and drive off into the sunset.

Pierpoint, who announced his retirement to his department in July, said he will step aside in October, although a specific date hasn’t been set.

“I’ve been doing this now for more than 32 years,” Pierpoint told The Olympian. “I love police work, and I had a wonderful time here and in this community, and I’ve seen the community and department grow. I’m going to miss this job immensely.”

Pierpoint, 53, was chief for 13 years.

You could not ask for a better chief, said Lacey City Manager Scott Spence, particularly when police throughout the country have been under so much scrutiny.

“He showed leadership, and he represented the police in the best possible light. He gained the trust of the community,” Spence said. “It’s an important story.”

Asked whether a recent protracted labor contract negotiation with the Lacey police officers guild played any role in his decision to retire, Pierpoint said it did not.

“For my family and future, it’s time to retire,” he said, “and I’m eligible for retirement.”

What’s next for the chief?

“I don’t have a set plan and that makes me worry and a little anxious,” he said with a smile. “But my wife put up with shift work, late-night calls, evening and weekend events. I have a little more time to apply to family and relax a bit.”

Pierpoint is from Eastern Washington but his family moved to the area when he was in grade school. He attended Timberline High School and much later, The Evergreen State College. Growing up, Pierpoint was exposed to the work of emergency responders because his father was a paramedic and firefighter. In 1985, he joined Lacey Police.

Spence said the city likely will hire a human relations firm to conduct a nationwide search for the next chief. The City Council and community will be able to meet the finalists, he said. If there’s a gap between chiefs, and that appears likely, an interim will be appointed.

What would Pierpoint tell the new chief?

“That it’s an honor,” he said. “Very few people get to do what we get to do, and very few get to wear the badge. It’s an honor to lead a police department. It’s busy and stressful, but the rewards outweigh those.”

One of those rewards, he said, was seeing Lacey resident Ricardo Gardin-Gonzalez sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife and mother-in-law. Pierpoint, who attended the sentencing, described Gardin-Gonzalez as one of the most evil suspects he had ever encountered.

“That’s one reason we are here: Helping people who are victimized,” he said.