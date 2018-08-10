Black Hills Football Club has agreed to settle another case involving allegations of sexual abuse by a coach, according to the woman’s lawyer. She alleges as a teen she was groomed for sex by her coach and that Black Hills Football Club failed to prevent it.
Lawyer says youth soccer club agreed to settle second lawsuit alleging sexual abuse

By Abby Spegman

August 10, 2018 06:00 AM

Black Hills Football Club has agreed to settle another lawsuit involving allegations of sexual abuse by a coach, according to a lawyer involved in the case.

Darrell L. Cochran, who represents the unnamed plaintiff, said the Olympia-area youth soccer club agreed late last month to pay $2.25 million to settle the case against it.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged she was groomed for sex by her coach when she was a teenager playing for Black Hills Football Club and that the club failed to protect her.

A lawyer for the soccer club did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, the club agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle another case involving allegations of sexual abuse by the same coach.

Cochran is also representing a third woman who is suing the club, alleging she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by another coach. That case is ongoing.

