Lawyer says youth soccer club agreed to settle second lawsuit alleging sexual abuse

Black Hills Football Club has agreed to settle another lawsuit involving allegations of sexual abuse by a coach, according to a lawyer involved in the case.
Darrell L. Cochran, who represents the unnamed plaintiff, said the Olympia-area youth soccer club agreed late last month to pay $2.25 million to settle the case against it.
According to the complaint, the woman alleged she was groomed for sex by her coach when she was a teenager playing for Black Hills Football Club and that the club failed to protect her.
A lawyer for the soccer club did not respond to requests for comment.
Earlier this year, the club agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle another case involving allegations of sexual abuse by the same coach.
Cochran is also representing a third woman who is suing the club, alleging she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by another coach. That case is ongoing.
