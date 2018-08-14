Cause of death uncertain for Olympia woman found on Division Street, coroner’s office says

An autopsy on a woman found by a street sweeper in Olympia who later died did not determine her cause of death, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Yvonne McDonald, 56, was found unconscious on the 900 block of Division Street Northwest a few blocks from her apartment on the morning of Aug. 7, according to Olympia police. She was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, where she died that evening.

Police were investigating the case as an unattended death until the coroner’s office determined how she died.

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said Friday’s autopsy did not determine cause of death and that officials must now wait for results from a toxicology report from the Washington State Patrol lab, which could take several months.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police have asked anyone with information in the case to call 360-753-8300.