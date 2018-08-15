Olympia City Council meeting interrupted as pair tries to deliver legal notice to mayor

An Olympia City Council study session was interrupted Tuesday by two people who tried to serve the mayor with some kind of legal notice.

The council met for a study session on proposed zoning-related changes. About an hour into the two-hour-long meeting, a man and woman approached Mayor Cheryl Selby and tried to give her some papers, saying they were there on “behalf of the houseless.”

“There you go, you’re served, you’re served, ma’am,” the man said.

The council adjourned for a five-minute recess and council members started to walk out.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“As (Selby) got up, one of the individuals kind of shoved the (papers) at her, made contact with her,” Assistant City Manager Jay Burney said.





Police were called but made no arrests. Burney said the incident will be referred to prosecutors to determine if any charges will be filed.

“Just another night in Olympia,” Selby said after the recess.

Last year, the council considered a proposal to make disrupting a city meeting a misdemeanor offense. The proposal came after disruptions from anti-fracking protesters, people protesting gentrification and others.

In one instance, police were called after a physical altercation between a 20-year-old man and a 71-year-old man.

Critics of the plan to make such disruptions a misdemeanor called it undemocratic. The City Council opted not to vote on the ordinance.



