Port of Olympia hires consultant to help find next executive director

The Port of Olympia has hired Karras Consulting to help the port find its next executive director after former director, Ed Galligan, agreed to resign in May. He was put on paid administrative leave in April.
The interim executive director is Rudy Rudolph, who also is the port’s longtime airport director.
The contract with Karras Consulting, which is based in Olympia, is not to exceed $50,000, according to the port.
The recruitment effort is envisioned as a three-phase process, according to the port, including candidate recruitment, screening, commission evaluation and interview selection in September. This will be followed by interviews of semi-finalists, the selection of finalists, a community forum and the hiring of a new executive director by the end of November.
Galligan had been executive director at the port since late 2005. His tenure was marked by building projects on the Port Peninsula but also controversy over the shipment of fracking sand and military cargo.
