Coroner calls Olympia woman’s death suspicious amid public pressure to investigate

Under pressure to investigate the case of Yvonne McDonald, the Olympia woman found on Division Street Northwest this month, the Thurston County Coroner on Friday called her death “sudden, unexpected and suspicious in nature.”

McDonald, 56, was found the morning of Aug. 7 lying in the yard of a home on the 900 block of Division Street Northwest, a few blocks from her apartment. Police said she was unconscious and partially clothed.

She died that evening at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Her cause and manner of death are still pending.

“There’s nothing natural about that, so it’s suspicious,” Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said. “It doesn’t mean a crime has been committed, it’s just a way for us to investigate the death.”

Warnock said he met with McDonald’s family Friday and later released a letter on the case. It said hospital staff told his office she was found “hypothermic, partially clothed with some insect activity and exhibiting some scratches and bruises.”

Warnock said his office reviewed medical records and X-rays. An autopsy revealed no signs of a sexual assault, strangulation, stab wounds or gunshot wounds. Samples were sent to Washington State Patrol’s toxicology lab, but results are not expected for several months.

Physical evidence also was sent to State Patrol’s crime lab, Warnock said.

“We will not comment or speculate as to how she died until all of the evidence is carefully and methodically examined,” he wrote, adding: “Out of respect to Ms. McDonald and her family, some aspects of the investigation will not be shared with the public as it pertains to her medical history.”

About 100 people turned out for a vigil for McDonald on Thursday in West Central Park, a half-mile from where she was found. The case has caught the attention of activists who say they want to pressure police to move faster, with some saying there is a lack of urgency on the part of investigators because McDonald was African-American.

In a statement Tuesday, Olympia Police Chief Ronnie Roberts asked for the community’s patience and said crucial questions surrounding McDonald’s death may only be answered by information from the coroner’s office.

Some have called on Warnock to investigate further or even hold an inquest, in which a jury hears evidence to determine the cause of death at the coroner’s request.

One such call came this week from Victor Minjares, who is running for Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney. He asked Warnock to commit to an inquest in order to expedite the lab results and ensure the public gets to see evidence in the case.

Minjares also criticized police, who so far have not said whether McDonald’s death was the result of a crime.

“The lack of urgency to bring justice for people of color has always been lacking, and this recent incident follows that trend,” he wrote in a campaign email, adding the “tone-deaf nature of the police’s initial response” has people “clamoring for more action, and more information, immediately.”

Warnock said an inquest would be premature since his office is still waiting on lab results.

Anyone with information about McDonald’s death is asked to contact Olympia police Det. Al Weinnig at 360-753-8300 or aweinnig@ci.olympia.wa.us.