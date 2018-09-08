Olympia City Council will take up ‘missing middle’ housing plan

The Olympia City Council is set to vote on a series of controversial zoning-related changes at its meeting Tuesday.

For more than a year, city staff and officials have considered the “missing middle” changes, which would allow for more housing types to be built in low-density neighborhoods.

“Missing middle” refers to housing on the scale between single-family homes and large apartment buildings, including duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, courtyard apartments and townhouses.

The city’s planning commission recommended the changes earlier in the summer.

The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E.