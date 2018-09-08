The case for and against ‘missing middle’

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.
Olympia City Council will take up ‘missing middle’ housing plan

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

September 08, 2018 12:00 AM

The Olympia City Council is set to vote on a series of controversial zoning-related changes at its meeting Tuesday.

For more than a year, city staff and officials have considered the “missing middle” changes, which would allow for more housing types to be built in low-density neighborhoods.

“Missing middle” refers to housing on the scale between single-family homes and large apartment buildings, including duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, courtyard apartments and townhouses.

The city’s planning commission recommended the changes earlier in the summer.

The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E.

