What’s happening at Legion Way and Jefferson Street?

The former drive-thru Washington State Employees Credit Union branch has been demolished, and now the property owner has plans for a 10,000-square-foot office building at Jefferson Street and Legion Way Southeast.
That’s according to downtown developer Bryan Kolb, who added that the building will have two floors. He doesn’t have a tenant yet, although a local accounting group has expressed interest in leasing 5,000 square feet, he said.
Washington State Employees Credit Union spokeswoman Ann Flannigan said the branch was closed due to the growing trend of online banking.
Meanwhile, some former tenants of the Olympia Flea Market, which closed earlier this month, will move into an existing Kolb building in downtown Olympia at Adams Street and Fifth Avenue. They plan to occupy a corner of the building, he said.
A grand opening for those tenants is set for Sept. 20, Kolb said.
The Olympian reported the closure of the Olympia Flea Market last month.
Co-owner Karla Davis Davis said the market was successful in popularity and foot traffic. But the decision to close came down to issues related to people camping outside the building.
Before opening the market each weekend, Davis said she had to clean up human feces, throw away needles and pick up garbage scattered in front of the building and in the back alley.
