Thurston County, noisy wedding venue come to terms on how to move forward

Four months ago, the headlines about a wedding venue in south Thurston County were not as pretty as its rural setting.
Then, neighbors who lived near Tenino-based Hillside Farms at 1120 143rd Ave., brought their concerns to Thurston County Commissioners and delivered an earful, alleging the business was noisy and operating beyond the scope of what the county allowed in a rural residential area.
“Obviously we need to get to the bottom of what’s happening there,” Commissioner Gary Edwards said after hearing from about 10 neighbors, including Sherry Hill.
“Why are they being allowed to flagrantly violate the regulations that you have worked on?” Hill asked of the commissioners.
Paul Wendler, co-owner of the business through Picasso Acquisitions LLC, did not attend the meeting that day, but he later defended his operation, saying he was working with the county and did not set out to do anything illegal.
Now, the county and Hillside Farms have figured out a way forward, but it did require some legal pressure.
In July, the county filed suit against the business and later won a temporary restraining order prohibiting the business “from holding or conducting any weddings, retreats or other public, private, or community events without permits and approvals required by the county zoning code, fire code, building code and sanitary code.”
Thurston County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Travis Burns worked on the case.
“The county felt it had exhausted its internal remedies to get compliance,” said Burns about the decision to file suit.
Then this month, the county, Wendler, plus Picasso Acquisitions LLC, signed off an agreement that outlines the steps Hillside Farms must take and complete before next summer, or June 1, 2019.
That includes zoning, building, fire and sanitary code permits.
“Should the defendants comply with all of the terms of this agreement, this matter shall be dismissed without prejudice on or before June 1, 2019,” the agreement reads.
Asked whether Wendler and Picasso have since taken those steps to compliance, attorney Burns said they have.
“They are in conversations with community planning,” Burns said.
Meanwhile, Wendler said Thursday he is working with the county, and again said he has always worked with the county. The business is now closed, but once it’s in compliance and reopens, he announced an additional service he plans to provide: Allowing the Tenino School District to use the building on site for fundraising purposes.
“We’re going in a positive direction to reopen,” Wendler said.
Neighbor Sherry Hill acknowledged Thursday that the all-day events and poor traffic situation have been halted for now.
“It’s a relief to see action was taken,” she said.
