Arrests and occupation block traffic in downtown Olympia as group protests park closure

UPDATES:
4:40 p.m.: Police have opened up one lane of Fourth Avenue to traffic.
Four weeks after the city closed a popular Olympia park, a group of protesters took down the fence and were occupying it and a city street on Saturday afternoon.
The protest turned violent when Olympia Police cleared the protestors from the park at around 3 p.m. and made two arrests, according to a witness.
At 4 p.m., protestors were occupying the block of Fourth Avenue East between Jefferson and Adams. Protestors were jumping rope in the street and chanting, “Open the well.”
Police fired smoke grenades near the crowd.
Traffic is stopped on Fourth Avenue and impacting other downtown streets.
The city announced in late August it was closing the Artesian Commons Park on Fourth Avenue East indefinitely due to threats to park staff. Since then people — including groups that advocate for homeless people — have called for it to reopen.
Starting at about 12 p.m. Saturday, a group of 50 to 60 people took down the fence blocking access to the park and went inside, according to police dispatchers. Police did not immediately act to clear the park.
“I just happened to be downtown and I saw the park was open so I went over,” said Jill Severn, who stopped to talk to people at the park.
They told her it was a protest against the park’s closure.
