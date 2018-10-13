Toxic algae advisory lifted at one Thurston County lake, added at another

Thurston County public health officials have lifted a toxic algae-related advisory for Lake Lawrence but issued a new advisory for Pattison Lake.
The toxic algae bloom was detected at Lake Lawrence southeast of Rainier earlier this month. Sample results for the past two weeks showed toxin concentrations are now below the level for concern.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife boat launch has reopened there.
At Pattison Lake near Lacey, a sample taken Tuesday contained high levels of microcystin, a liver toxin that accumulates over time and can cause sickness or even death.
Officials say people should not swim, fish or use the lake for recreation or allow pets to swim in or drink water from the lake.
