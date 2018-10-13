No human remains found in Tumwater brewery rubble

Officials in Tumwater say a search of the scene of this week’s fire at the former Olympia Brewing Co. brewery did not uncover any human remains.

The fire early Monday morning destroyed the south side of a brewery office building on Custer Way.

Handlers from German Shepherd Search Dogs of Pierce County and Kitsap County Search Dogs volunteered with dogs trained to detect human remains. The dogs searched the scene Saturday morning.

Officials have not said what caused the fire. A preliminary investigation showed the blaze broke out in the southwest area of the building.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Burn characteristics and wood charring indicated a slow, even burning, which doesn’t fit the pattern of an accelerant-fed fire.

While no people were reported missing related to the fire, the search for remains was done “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the city of Tumwater.

Once the fire investigation is done, the property’s California-based owner will have access to the site and may begin the cleanup.