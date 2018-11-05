Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died in Rochester Saturday night

A motorcyclist who died Saturday night in Rochester was identified Monday as Ralph Hoyle, 63, of Centralia, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
Hoyle died, and his female passenger was seriously injured, after they were involved in a crash with a car about 7:45 p.m. Saturday at 188th Avenue Southwest and Marble Street Southwest in Rochester, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she was in critical but stable condition.The 83-year-old man driving the car swerved to avoid the motorcycle and wound up off the road in some trees. He was in stable condition Saturday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
Note: Some material in this story appeared in a November 2018 story by the author.
