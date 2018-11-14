Woman hurt in six-car crash in Lacey has died, family friend says

An 81-year-old Lacey woman who was injured in a six-car crash in Lacey last week has died, a longtime family friend said Wednesday.
Leanne Blood of Spokane Valley, who has known the woman’s daughter for years, said the Lacey resident died Friday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Lacey police and a spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center could not be reached Wednesday.
The injured woman was first taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and later flown to Harborview, Blood said.
The six-car crash took place the morning of Nov. 7 at Martin Way East and College Street Southeast.
The woman and her husband, also in his 80s, were both taken to Providence, but he was later released.
After the crash, a 24-year-old Lacey woman was taken into custody.
A dog that went missing that same morning was found Friday.
