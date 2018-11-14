Dog that was spooked by six-car crash in Lacey has been reunited with its owner

Theodore, a two-year-old Pomeranian mix that was spooked by a six-car crash in Lacey last week, has been reunited with its owner.
Sabrina Alkire of Tacoma said her dog was found Friday afternoon in the woods behind the retailer Burlington off Martin Way in Lacey.
After the pooch was found, he had a “nice warm bath, a flea dip and is back to normal,” Alkire said.
Alkire’s vehicle was one of six struck by a Lacey woman at Martin Way East and College Street Southeast the morning of Nov. 7.
Following the crash, Theo, likely scared, bolted from the scene, but Alkire was unable to chase after him because she had to remain at the scene as part of the crash investigation.
Still, she said roughly 50 people she had never met, volunteered their time to find her dog.
“We have a fantastic community,” Alkire said.
Ultimately, her grandfather, who had never met Theo, spotted a brown dog on a trail behind Burlington and texted his daughter about his discovery. Sabrina sent him a photo of Theo and he confirmed that was the dog.
After she took him home, and he had a bath, he took a nap “like nothing had ever happened,” she said.
The video captures the moment Theodore was reunited with its owner.
Courtesy: Sabrina Alkire
