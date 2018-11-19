Lacey suspect said he shot roommates because they bullied him, court records show

Logan R. Ochoa, the 24-year-old man who is accused of killing two people in Lacey over the weekend, was ordered to be held without bail during his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday.
Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause for two counts of first-degree aggravated murder and one count of second-degree assault.
Prior to Monday’s hearing, the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion that Ochoa be held without bail. Ochoa’s public defender, Angela Colaiuta, disputed the request.
“We have not had an opportunity to investigate the case in response to the motion,” she said.
Commissioner Kortokrax said a motion could be filed for an evidentiary hearing, but until then he ordered that Ochoa be held without bail.
Colaiuta had another request: That Ochoa be kept away from another inmate in jail, although she didn’t provide a reason.
Kortokrax said he didn’t have enough information to make a ruling, but again said he would entertain a motion on Ochoa’s request. In the meantime, he said he hoped the jail would accommodate his request.
Charging documents detail an ugly incident.
After Ochoa was taken into custody on Saturday, he allegedly told Lacey police that at first he shot his roommates in self-defense, but later said he shot them because they bullied him.
The two victims were identified as Summer Scheibel, 23, of Olympia, and Nick Olson, 25, of Lacey.
“Ochoa said he shot Scheibel first and kept pulling the trigger until she stopped making noises,” the court documents read.
He then walked down the hallway of the house in the 1200 block of Crowe Street Southeast and shot Olson twice in the head while he was sitting on a living room couch. He then moved to a different position and fired one more round into Olson to make sure he was dead, the court documents read.
Ochoa is set to be arraigned on Dec. 4.
Comments