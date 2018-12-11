Changes coming to IT bus schedules starting next week

Intercity Transit plans to add service and update schedules on five bus routes next week.

Starting Monday, there will be more weekday early morning buses on Route 12, which runs between downtown Olympia and Tumwater, and on Route 62A/B, which runs along Martin Way East between downtown Olympia and Lacey.

On Route 13, which also runs between Olympia and Tumwater, there will now be buses every 30 minutes on Saturdays.

Additionally, on Route 62A, schedules are moving up slightly to keep bus from having to idle at stops to stay on schedule, which is what they do now.

On Route 68, which runs between Capital Mall and the Lacey Transit Center, weekday schedules are changing to help riders making bus connections at Tumwater Square.

Finally, on Express Route 612 between downtown Olympia and Tacoma, buses will now arrive and leave from Bay G at Tacoma Dome Station instead of moving from bay to bay.

Intercity Transit made widespread changes to it schedules in September. Intercity Planning Manager Rob LaFontaine described this round of adjustments as refinements to those earlier changes.





Last month, voters approved a sales tax increase to fund new routes and buses for the public transit system. LaFontaine said riders will start to see changes paid for by the tax increase in March.

Updated schedules are online at intercitytransit.com/servicechanges. For information, call 360-786-1881 or use the online trip planner at intercitytransit.com/bus/trip-planner.