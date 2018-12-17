Local

Oakville school evacuated due to bomb threat

By Abby Spegman

December 17, 2018 04:11 PM

The Oakville School District evacuated students after getting a bomb threat Monday afternoon.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol’s bomb detection dogs and bomb squad were brought in to investigate. About a half mile of state Route 12 near the school campus was closed, according to State Patrol dispatch.

The district has a single campus for K-12 students with one building for elementary grades and another building for middle and high school grades.

