Oakville school evacuated due to bomb threat

The Oakville School District evacuated students after getting a bomb threat Monday afternoon.
According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol’s bomb detection dogs and bomb squad were brought in to investigate. About a half mile of state Route 12 near the school campus was closed, according to State Patrol dispatch.
The district has a single campus for K-12 students with one building for elementary grades and another building for middle and high school grades.
