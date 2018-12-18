Fones Road in Olympia is closed after fatality crash

Fones Road in Olympia between Pacific Avenue and 18th Avenue Southeast is expected to be closed for two hours so that Olympia police can investigate a fatality collision in the area, a spokesman for the department said Tuesday.
About 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, an elderly man was struck by a northbound vehicle on Fones Road at the Woodland Trail crossing and died at the scene, Lt. Paul Lower said.
The driver, also a man, remained at the scene, Lower said. The driver showed no signs that he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he said.
Police are trying to determine if the victim was crossing the road or standing in the road at the time of the crash, Lower said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Witnesses said it was dark and rainy at the time of the collision.
Check back for updates to this story.
Comments