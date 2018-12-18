Woman who died in downtown homeless camp identified

A 48-year-old woman who died in a homeless camp in downtown Olympia earlier this month was identified this week as Stacy R. Conaway, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner couldn’t identify her until next of kin had been reached. She died Dec. 2.

That Sunday night, Olympia fire crews and medics had responded to a report of a man suffering a seizure in a homeless camp in the area of State Avenue Northeast and Franklin Avenue Northeast.

The man was treated and released at the scene.

But after that, fire crews were alerted to a woman suffering from respiratory distress. Medics administered aid, but later tried to revive the woman through CPR. That woman, now identified as Conaway, died at the scene.

That was one of four medical calls at downtown homeless camps that night, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Buchanan told The Olympian.

Buchanan said Wednesday that Olympia fire crews continue to respond to aid calls at the camps daily. He acknowledged that there are higher instances of substance abuse and mental health problems in the camps.

Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower confirmed there have been no deaths in the camps since Dec. 2.