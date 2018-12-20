Martin Way East in Olympia closed following pedestrian crash

Martin Way East in Olympia is closed while police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash happened on the 3000 block of Martin Way near Pattison Street Thursday morning.
Police say the road will be closed until at least about 11 a.m.
Earlier this month, a woman died in that same area of Martin Way after she was hit by a pickup truck while riding a medical scooter on the road’s shoulder.
